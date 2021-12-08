Garth Brooks will travel to central Florida for his only Stadium Tour stop in that area. On Wednesday morning (Dec. 8), the singer announced a date in Orlando, Fla., for spring 2022.

The concert will take place on March 26, 2022, making it (for now) his first show of the new year. A press release notes that it's also his only Florida stop on the Stadium Tour.

The venue is Camping World Stadium, a multi-purpose stadium that has most recently hosted several NFL Pro Bowls and also houses college football's Citrus Bowl. Tickets for the show go on sale on Dec. 17, and will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.

This marks the third straight week where Brooks has announced a new Stadium Tour stop. On Nov. 23, he shared his (now sold out) date in Fayetteville, Ark. On Dec. 1 he revealed a stop in Baton Rouge, La. Three weeks ago he also revealed two dates at Croke Park in Ireland, but fan demand necessitated five total shows overseas.

2022 will be the final year of the Stadium Tour, but Brooks has hinted at something else for when he's finished. A residency — perhaps at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium — is in the works. It's something he teased during a show at the venue in November.

Musically, Brooks' last studio album is Fun, released in 2020. His last single is "That's What Cowboys Do," which peaked just inside the Top 30.

