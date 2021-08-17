George Strait is mounting four new Las Vegas dates as part of his Strait to Vegas series. The first two of those will take place over back-to-back nights on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, with the other two set to follow on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, 2022.

The December shows will feature opening act Caitlyn Smith, who joined the country legend for his two most recent Strait to Vegas stops on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. In February, Tenille Townes is billed as the Strait to Vegas opening act.

Strait's two mid-August Vegas shows were rescheduled from their originally planned dates a year before, in August of 2020. Like virtually every other live performer in 2020, Strait's live show plans were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing protocols. The August 2021 Vegas stops, while long-awaited, marked a major milestone for Strait: The two shows officially extended his Strait to Vegas series beyond its 30th stop since he launched it in 2016.

The Strait to Vegas shows, along with a handful of other appearances, are Strait's only live concerts; he officially retired from touring in 2014. However, the singer has some additional concert plans on the books for the months ahead. He's among the country stars booked to headline the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival in October, he's playing the 2022 Houston Rodeo and he's also performing during ATLive 2021 in November, alongside Eric Church and an all-genre lineup of other musical acts.

Tickets to the upcoming Strait to Vegas shows will go on sale next Friday, Aug. 27, at 10AM PT. A special pre-sale begins on Wednesday (Aug. 18) via AXS.com.

