Crews were battling a fire in south Cheyenne Monday afternoon.

According to Laramie County Fire District #1, firefighters were called to the scene near Gordon Road (south of Interstate 80 and west of S. College Drive) around 4:47 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what burned, but LCFD#1 said there were structures as well as brush in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.