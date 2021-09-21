Colorado Parks and Wildlife is, once again, reminding you to lock your car in Bear Country.

A bear trapped in your vehicle is usually bad for the bear, and definitely bad for you and your car's interior, as shown in the tweet below from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. An incident happened on Tuesday in South Park, Colorado, and authorities didn't say whether the truck was locked or unlocked, but regardless, the bear got in and caused 'extensive damage.' Oof. We feel for the owner, but the photo of the bear in the front seat is kind of priceless.

Bears can find their way into a lot of things, from houses with grand pianos to pizza shops and more, and there is really only so much you can do. But, there are a few preventative measures you can take if you're visiting the mountains and don't want to fall victim to a bear break-in.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says to 'remove anything with a scent from your vehicle.' Admittedly, that can be a tricky one. From lotions to hand wipes, food crumbs, wrappers and more, I know I have a few scented things in my console. In fact, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that a 'bear can literally smell food five miles away.' Literally. Another tip is a bit simpler: lock your doors.

'Black bears are curious, intelligent, and very resourceful; they will explore all possible food sources,' Colorado Parks and Wildlife says, adding that bears actually have really good memories. 'If they find food near homes, camp​grounds, vehicles, or communities, they’ll come back for more.'

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has more bear safety tips — both for you, and your personal property — here.

