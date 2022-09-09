Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne

We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.

Let's take a look at what we have going on this weekend.

La Noche De Celebracion

A great precursor to the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival, this should be a great celebration at the Cheyenne Civic Center tonight.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewery

This should be a good time, with live music and food trucks from 6 PM to 9 PM. Unwind from the short week with a locally crafted brew.

Asha Blaine At The Office Bar & Grill

Catch some live music and a cocktail at the Office in their Executive lounge. Their food is awesome, too. Live music from 7 PM to 9 PM.

Cheyenne Hispanic Festival

Saturday is the day, head out to the Downtown Depot Plaza and enjoy great live music, food, and more. This is one of the best festivals of the year in Cheyenne, so it's can't miss.

Cheyenne Cruise Night

Check out the merry bunch of cruisers as they strut their stuff downtown. This week they're raising money for Cheyenne Schools Foundation.

Cheyenne Little Theatre is bringing in a classic silent horror movie Friday and Saturday. Tickets are just 10 bucks.

Cheyenne Farmers Market

Get some fresh locally sourced produce and goods at Frontier Park from 7 AM to 1 PM. I also know this is an older post, but the relevant info is below.

Look! See What To Expect At The New Natural Grocers Location In Cheyenne