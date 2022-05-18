Get Your Motors Running! The Stride Ride Is Back For 2022!

Let's get those motors running, revved up, and ready to go for Sunday, June 5th as the Stride Ride is back for the 2022 season. This is an awesome event filled with motorcycles, poker, raffles, and more and it's a huge benefit for Stride Learning Center in Cheyenne.

What Is The Stride Learning Center?

They're a special education center focusing on children from when they're born until they enter Kindergarten in Laramie County. You can actually learn more from their video on YouTube below.

What Are The Details For The Stride Ride?

Here's a rundown of what's going on and how much it costs.

Registration is at 10 AM Sunday, June 5th

Registration cost is just $20

This is a poker run

100 percent of the funds raised during the poker run will be donated directly to Stride Learning Center

The run will start at Ken Garff and end at the new Amvet's Post 10 at 1320 Ridge Road.

The starting location and sponsor for this year are both new for 2022. The end of the poker run is at the Amvet's Post 10, but at the new location, which is just around the corner from where it was on Lincolnway, now on Ridge Road.

This is an awesome event, if you're a motorcycle enthusiast, this is the place to be on June 5th. It's also helping out such an awesome cause. Stride Learning Center has been doing great things for Laramie County and Cheyenne for years. It's really nice to be able to help and give back to the organization.

