When four-time world champion bareback rider Marvin Garrett was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame he said his main purpose was to make the sport better. Gillette College bareback rider Jake Kesl is living proof. Garrett is an assistant coach for the Pronghorns and Kesl has improved markedly over the last couple of years. He has ridden three bucking horses at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper and with 214 points Kesl is currently second in the nation. Whether or not his total holds up to make the top twelve in the Saturday night championship round his skills are on display for the world and he was the high-marked bareback rider to open the third round Tuesday night spurring for 76 points on Frontier Rodeo’s ‘Crazy Jack.

