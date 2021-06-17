UW’s Chadron Coffield Shining in the Timed Events at the CNFR
You cover a lot of bases when you’re a Colorado native named after a western Nebraska town and go to school at the University of Wyoming. Chadron Coffield was all ‘Poke Pride’ Wednesday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. With a strong hazing assist from Laramie County Community College’s Cauy Pokorny, Coffield rolled over his third-round steer in 7.3 seconds. He is 23.7 seconds on three and second in the nation assuring a championship round appearance Saturday night for his school. Hazing prowess was essential and so was UW coach Beau Clark helping Chadron and his fidgety but fast horse in the box.
