‘GMA’ Visits Wyoming, But No Mention of Cheyenne or Laramie?

In case you may have missed it, ABC's 'Good Morning America' came to Wyoming for a visit recently as part of their 'Rise & Shine' series. However, there was one thing inexplicably missing from their entire feature that lasted over five minutes, which was mentioning anything that had to do with Cheyenne or Laramie whatsoever!

So if they didn't come to Cheyenne or Laramie, where did they go? Casper maybe? Nope. They went to the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village. Because how else are you supposed to get that Cowboy State vibe? Gee, I don't know, maybe by visiting the state's capital city of Cheyenne, or perhaps Laramie, which is home to its biggest university. But no, they went to the other side of the state. Here is the feature that 'Good Morning America' (GMA) did on Wyoming:

Sure, they were able to get a little bit of Wyoming's scenery and landscape in Buffalo and the Wind River Reservation, but why not make the trip over to the southeastern region of the state?

Just last month, we celebrated the 125th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days, which epitomizes everything the west is about. You would think that they could have made some time to come down to Cheyenne and Laramie.

While it's nice for 'Good Morning America' to show off some of Wyoming and mention a little bit of the western attitude and traditions, perhaps next time they can make the effort to come to the southeastern region of the state and check out what the rest of Wyoming is really all about.

