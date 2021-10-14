GoFundMe Setup for Cheyenne Widow of Veteran to Purchase Furnace

We've already seen a few signs of Wyoming winter approaching fast and we know how brutal those can be. Imagine not having a furnace through it. A neighbor of Sandy Thomas, a resident of Cheyenne, is trying to help raise money in hopes of purchasing a furnace for Sandy.

Teresa Chizek, a Legal Aid of Wyoming employee, has started a GoFundMe page for Sandy Thomas. The only source of heat that Thomas has are space heaters, which can't provide enough heat throughout the winter so that pipes in her home don't freeze.

Sandy Thomas lost her husband, Johnny 'J.T.' Thomas, last October (2020). Johnny passed away after contracting COVID-19. Sandy and Johnny had been married for 39 years. Johnny was also a veteran.

Chizek has started the GoFundMe campaign with hope of raising a goal of $5,000. The GoFundMe post reads:

Johnny “J.T.” Thomas passed away October 26th last year due to COVID-19. He left behind his wife, Sandy, of almost 39 years. As we come upon the anniversary of his passing Sandy is headed into the winter without heat. We are looking to help her buy a furnace and possibly some new siding for her mobile home. She cannot afford this and is truly struggling to make ends meet. If you could help in any way it would be greatly appreciated.

It's estimated that a new furnace would cost approximately $3,100, but extra money is needed to fix siding in her mobile home so the property can retain heat. The response has been amazing since the post went in the past day. As of this morning (October 14th), the GoFundMe campaign has raised $2,560 of the $5,000 goal.

Chizek mentioned that she had never setup a GoFundMe page prior and mislabeled the title with 'water heater' instead of 'furnace'. To donate, you can visit 'Veteran's Widow Needs a New Water Heater'.

