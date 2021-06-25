We made it! The light is at the end of the tunnel, we have a brand new weekend looking us dead in the eye as June decides to make it's exit. That's right, next weekend is Fourth Of July weekend. But that's next weekend, and we still have to work today. So, let's take a look at the trending stories to get us going today.

Trending Locally

Fridays On The Plaza kick off tonight at 5:30, there are great food trucks, beer from the beer tent and great music! Check out The Broadcast and Taylor Scott Band as you enjoy the end of another work week.

Ready to set off some fireworks? The Laramie County safe shoot site is about to open. Head to 3115 West College Drive July 1-4th to get your bottle rocket on, or artillery, whatever, you choose.

I'm not going to act like this is a surprise. A tourist is accused of drunkenly attacking a security guard at Yellowstone. He was apparently so drunk he wouldn't let people near the kayaks.

Get our free mobile app

Trending Nationally

The Foo Fighters helped reopen Madison Square Garden last week and made $1 million dollars on the show. They also sold 15 thousand seats. Not too bad for a reopen. I guess people missed live music or something.

The latest trailer for Marvel's Shang Chi dropped and it look awesome. You'll also notice the Mandarins ten rings in the trailer. So pumped for more Marvel films.

Hall & Oates have extended their current tour. Not enough yacht rock for people and they answered by extending their 2021 tour to December.