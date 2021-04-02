What’s Trending Friday, Wyoming And Beyond

Hey, look at you making it to the weekend. It's also going to be absolutely gorgeous all weekend. Hit up that patio, walk the dogs and do those outdoor projects you've needed to do since August. It's Spring time, baby! Let's take a look at some trending stories to tell your friends about.

Trending Locally

Camping World has announced plans to open up a new Supercenter in Cheyenne off I-80. With plans to bring new jobs and the business by the end of 2021/beginning of 2022.

While we haven't gotten much news on Frontier Days, Cheyenne Farmer's Market is set to return to Frontier Park for the 2021 season.

Patio season is upon us and a regional staple is set to open up their patio later this month. New Belgium in Fort Collins is set to drag out their outdoor furniture April 22nd in their yard that looks like a playground for adults.

Trending Nationally

Ozzy has gone on record supporting his wife, Sharon on her exit from the show "The Talk". She departed the show after clashing with a co-host over Piers Morgan. No word on if MTV will bring back The Osbournes.

If you were a fan of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" and the almost 3 hours of the film wasn't enough for you, there's apparently a 20 hour cut of the film going around. I struggle with 2 hour movies, I don't think I could add another 18.

Well, we have our first box office smash of the pandemic as Godzilla Vs. Kong had the biggest opening of any film of the pandemic. They did a really good job of casting the monsters.