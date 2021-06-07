Man, I think we need more three day weekends. I'm not blaming eventful weekends on making everyone tuckered out on Mondays, I think maybe we're just not in fighting shape from not having events for a year and a halfish. Also, the first Fridays On The Plaza was a hit and it was incredible. I can't wait to do that every Friday this summer. Let's take a look at some trending stories to get you caught up from the weekend.

Trending Locally

UniWyo Federal Credit Union honored local teachers in Cheyenne and Laramie that "worked tirelessly to make the last school year AMAZING".

Spradley Barr Motors teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne over the weekend and donated $100 to the organization for every car that they sold. The event was held on probably their busiest day of the week, Saturday.

More live music is coming to Cheyenne, country star, Clint Black will make his way to Cheyenne in December for a performance at the Cheyenne Civic Center.

Trending Nationally

The Director of the upcoming Flash film gave a glimpse at Michael Keaton's Bat-Costume in and it should give the 80s Batman fans some feels. It's not anything too exciting, though, it's the old Batman logo on a suit with some blood on it.

Aerosmith guitarist, Brad Whitford recently said the band wont go on tour for a while or maybe ever again. They were set, like almost every Classic Rock band, to go on tour in 2020 and their European Tour has now been pushed to 2022.

The new Shazam trailer dropped and it looks awesome! They also have a new costume for the DC Hero. The new costume has some built in muscles. Not sure if other clothing lines should offer that or not.