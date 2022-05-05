Now, I'm not sure if this is 100 percent scientific, so bear with me, but according to my records, the sun loves Wyoming and really likes to show off when we have a sunrise or a sunset. The worst part about waking up before the sun rises is waking up. But if you're out and about when it starts to come up, you're getting a one-of-a-kind Wyoming sunrise that can't be compared anywhere else.

A Wyoming resident on TikTok, that's also a great follow if you're looking for one, @realseancurtis grabbed a really beautiful shot of the Wyoming sky as the sun started to creep up and show us what it's got. It's so pretty, I don't even think Bob Ross could have made a painting of this to do it justice. Check out his view here.

I also really appreciate his tongue-in-cheek joke, "Wyoming: Woke up like dis". It is a great feeling to drive around Wyoming's highways and byways as the sun rises. There aren't many views or a site like it. I mean, I couldn't even tell you the exact type of yellow or orange that are shining as he's driving. It almost doesn't look real.

Really, they should shoot more movies in Wyoming. You can't get a sunrise like that and it's definitely movie-worthy. We don't have to tell people where the sunrise came from, we can keep that a secret. But, just imagine a movie ending with the title character driving east on a Wyoming highway with "Free Bird" or something iconic like that playing. That's a movie I want to see, it's also a movie we get to see.

