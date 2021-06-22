Hadley Furnival and Maddie Eskew Win State Titles in Rodeo

The college national finals took priority last week thus stifling further recap of the Wyoming high school rodeo year. The state finals earlier this month in Douglas concluded with a scintillating championship round in which juniors Maddie Eskew from Gillette and Casper's Hadley Furnival sizzled in the short-go to finish 2020-21 #1 in pole bending and breakaway roping respectively. Furnival's short-go run stopped the clock at 2.75 seconds." She won the average with a total time of 5.65. Eskew was solid in the pole bending to take first place with an aggregate time of 40.669. Both ladies punched their tickets to the National High School Finals Rodeo next month in Lincoln, Nebraska and Furnival also qualified for nationals in the barrel racing.

