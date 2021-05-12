Rodeo Season Rolls Through Gillette

The spring rodeo season is flying by with Gillette hosting two days of competition over the weekend. For the boys in performance #1, Tuker Carricato of Saratoga continues his solid season by winning the bareback with 80 points. Miles Ashurst from Lusk recorded a 65 along with Cian Ahern of Wyarno to win the saddle bronc. Landen Brownlee of Pavillion tied for the lead in the bull riding with an 83. In the timed events, Kall Mayfield of Midwest led the steer wrestling with a time of 10 and 3. Gillette's Stratton Kohr won the tie-down roping in 12.48 with Colter Nunn of Laramie along with Kyler Clark from Yoder posting the best time in the team roping in 5.17.

On the girl's side in the first performance in Gillette, Maddie Fantaskey took 1st in the barrel racing in 14.148 and placed 1st in the girl's cutting. In the breakaway roping, the best effort on Saturday was turned in by Raelee Caldwell from Gillette in 2.48 Tavy Leno of Sheridan posting a time of 7.22 to win the goat tying. Maddie Eskew of Gillette placed first in the pole bending with a clocking of 19.697

On Sunday in performance #2 for the boys, Jaspur Brower from Big Piney had a 78 in the bareback to lead the session. Jase Longwell of Thermopolis won the saddle bronc with a 67 and also took 2nd in the steer wrestling with a time of 18.34. Gillette's Stratton Kohr placed 2nd in the tie-down roping in 12.34 and the team roping winners were Coy Johnson of Buffalo along with Jade Espencheild of Big Piney in 6.68.

For the ladies on Sunday, the barrel racing winner was Shelby Peterson of Douglas in 14.317. Haiden Thompson of Yoder took the breakaway roping in 2.09 and she won the goat tying as well in 6.73. Halle Hladky of Gillette had a time of 20.26 to place first in the pole bending.

This week's high school rodeo will be in Casper at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds for two performances on Friday and Saturday

