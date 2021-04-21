Rodeo Circuit Visits Rock Springs over the Weekend

The Wyoming high school rodeo circuit was in Rock Springs over the weekend with 5 more events in the spring season.

In the first session on Saturday in Rock Springs, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis won the bareback with a 75, Brody Hasenack of Jackson had the only qualified bull ride with a 61 with Kayson Dory of Laramie carding a 75 in the saddle bronc. Also on the boy's side in session #1, Chance Sorenson of Arvada took first in the street wrestling with a time of 5.02 with Coy Thar from Rozet had a 10.09 to win the tie-down roping. In the team roping, the top pair was Coy Johnson of Buffalo along with Jade Espenscheid of Big Piney took 1st in 7.17.

Get our free mobile app

In the 2nd session for the boys on Sunday in Rock Springs, Saratoga's Tucker Carricato led the way in the bareback with a 73, Brody Hasenack of Jackson turned in the best bull ride with a 73.5. The saddle bronc winner was Jase Longwell of Thermopolis with a 64. In the timed events, Coryjames Bomhoff from Cheyenne had a 10.49 to lead the tie-down roping with Colter Nunn of Laramie along with Kyler Clark of Yoder led the team roping with a time of 7.18. In the steer wrestling, that was won by Donald Quick of Craig in 8.3

On the girl's side in session #1 in Rock Springs, Jordan Morman of Gillette had the fastest time in 15.57. The breakaway roping winner was Amber Salazar from Craig, Colorado in 2.47 with Haiden Thompson of Yoder taking the goat tying in 6.56. The pole bending winner on Saturday was Grace Peterson of Buffalo in 20.739. On Sunday in the barrel racing, it was Jordon Morman of Gillette again in 15.873. Shelby Peterson of Douglas led the breakaway with a clocking of 3.09. Tavy Leno from Sheridan had a time of 7.6 to place first in the goat tying with Maddie Eskew of Gillette taking first in the pole bending in 19.847

This week's prep rodeo will be in Big Piney and the Wyoming state finals will be June 7-12 in Douglas.