Rodeo Season Moving Along Quickly

The rodeo circuit paid a visit to Casper with 2 performances over the weekend as the regular season is winding down. In the first session for the boys on Friday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis posted a 75 in the bareback to win that section with Laramie's Kayson Dory winning the saddle bronc with a 69. The top effort in bull riding on Friday was turned in by Tipton Wilson of Jackson with a 78.

In the boy's timed events on Friday, Jase Longwell of Thermopolis led the steer wrestling with a 6.85, Stratton Kohr of Gillette posted an 11.63 to win the tie-down roping and in the team roping, the top time was turned in by Coy Johnson of Buffalo along with Jade Espenscheid from Big Piney in 6.43

For the cowgirls on Friday, the breakaway winner was Ashlyn Goven of Rozet in 2.28. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey had the top time in the barrel racing in 15.4 with Haiden Thompson of Yoder taking the goat tying in 6.68. The best effort in the pole bending on Friday was turned in by Rayne Grant of Wheatland in 20.250

Then on Saturday on the boy's side, Tuker Carricato of Saratoga continued his outstanding season with a 79 in the bareback. Laramie's Kayson Dory made it 2 for 2 in the saddle bronc with a 76. The bull riding winner on Saturday was Jaspuer Brower of Big Piney who rang up a 79.

Kall Mayfield from Midwest has been solid this year and he turned in the best time on Saturday in the tie-down roping with an 11.5. He also placed 2nd in the steer wrestling on Saturday with a 23.1. In the team roping, Cameron Handy of Recluse and Nicholas Albrecht of Sheridan led the way with a time of 5.93.

On the ladies' side on Saturday, Maddie Fantaskey posted another win in the barrel racing in 15.391. Yoder's Haiden Thompson had a 2.36 in the breakaway to lead that group while Tavy Leno of Sheridan had a 6.65 in the goat tying. In the pole bending, Maddie Eskew of Gillette took 1st in 20.455

The next high school rodeo will be over Memorial Day weekend in Buffalo and the state finals will be the first week of June in Douglas.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media

