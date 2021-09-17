Rodeo Season Cruises Along in Riverton

The high school rodeo circuit made a stop in Fremont County this past weekend for a two-day event. For the boys on Saturday, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis won the bareback with a 72, Jake Schlattmann from Greybull had a 56 in the saddle bronc to take first while Jaspur Brower of Big Piney and River Mossberg of Cheyenne posted a 65 to win the bull riding.

In the boy's timed events, Karson Ewing from Douglas won the steer wrestling in 15.140, Coy Thar from Rozet clocked in at 9.78 to win the tie-down roping. The Casper duo or Teagan Bentley and Mason Trollinger took first in the team roping with a 6.84.

On the ladies' side in Saturday's session from Riverton, Haiden Thompson of Yoder who is the defending national champion in the goat tying took first in that event with a 7 and 1. Ashlyn Goven of Rozet had a 17.521 to win the barrel racing with Talli Engel from Rozet placing first in the breakaway roping in 2.77. The pole bending winner from Saturday was Wheatland's Rayne Grant in 20.058.

In Sunday's performance, Saratoga's Tuker Carricato had the best score in the bareback with a 61, Jake Schlattmann of Greybull led the way in the saddle bronc with a 55 while Landen Brownlee from Pavillion had a 68 in the bull riding. Jace Mayfield out of Midwest turned in a time of 4.03 to win the bull-doggin', Broc Schwartzkoph from Douglas won the tie-down roping in 9 and 9. Schwartzkopf along with Cord Herring from Yoder won the team roping with a clocking of 6.34

For the girl's on Sunday, Haiden Thompson of Yoder made it 2 for 2 in the goat tying with a 6.64. Rayne Grant of Wheatland ran the barrels in 17.371 for 1st place while the breakaway roping winner was Casper's Hadley Furnival in 2.53. Ashlyn Goven from Rozet took top honors in the pole bending on Sunday in 20.718.

The next prep rodeo will be in Jackson on Saturday and Sunday.

Joan Synder-Mitchell

Townsquare Media

Western Wear Through the Years

- Western Wear Through the Years