Prep Rodeo Circuit Rides into Jackson

The fall rodeo season will end next month and the cowboys and cowgirls gathered in Jackson over the weekend for a big two-day event, On Saturday on the girl's side, Yoder's Haiden Thompson won the goat tying on Saturday and Sunday and she is the defending national champion in this event. Her time on Saturday was 6.75 and she clocked in at 6.79 on Sunday. Thompson won the breakaway roping on Sunday in 2.11

Also on the girl's side, Ashlyn Goven of Rozet won both sessions in the barrel racing in 16.549 and 16.618 respectively. The Saturday winner in the breakaway was Hanna Griemsman of Worland in 2.32.

On the boy's side of things in Jackson, Tuker Carricato of Saratoga and Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis were the winners in the bareback. Carricato had a 62 on Saturday and Farrell had a 66 on Sunday. In the saddle bronc. Jake Schlattman of Greybull won both performances with a 61 on Saturday and a 55 on Sunday. Cheyenne cowboys Dalton Willis and Brenson Bartlett took top honors in the bull riding with Willis recording a 67 on Saturday and Bartlett with a 72 on Sunday.

In the boy's timed events, Casper team ropers Teagan Bentley and Mason Trollinger won the first session with a time of 7.26 while Jaydon and Williams Warner from Rigby, Idaho took first on Sunday with a clocking of 5 and 6. Saturday's winner in the steer wrestling was Karson Ewing of Douglas in 4.38 with Bohdi Coombs from Wellington, Colorado had the best time on Sunday in 5.17. In the tie-down roping in the first session, Gillette's Kolton Miller had the best time at 10.29 while Cord Herring of Veteran won the day on Sunday in 10.41

This week's high school rodeo is in Wheatland with just two events left in the fall season.

Sheryl Foland

Townsquare Media

