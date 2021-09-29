The prep rodeo circuit paid a visit to Platte County on Saturday and Sunday as the fall season is winding down. On the boy's side, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis won both days of this event with a 65 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday. In bull riding, Gillette's Colt Welsh posted a 76 in session #1 with Dalton Willis of Cheyenne carding a 66 in session #2. Over in the saddle bronc, Jake Schlattmann of Greybull continues his outstanding season winning the first go with a 68. Roady Marsh from Minatare, Nebraska win the 2nd go with a 58,

In the boy's timed events, Jace Mayfield from Midwest was the Saturday winner with a 5.54 while Karson Ewing from Douglas won on Sunday in 5.23. In the tie-down roping event, Coy Thar of Rozet had a 9.59 on Saturday to take top honors while Gillette's Keyton Hayden posted a 9.57 to win Sunday's performance. In the team roping on Saturday, Tavy Leno of Sheridan along with Joe Hayden of Gillette won the first go in 7.93, and then on Sunday, it was the tandem of Sid Petersen of Torrington and Kyler Clark of Yoder placing first in 6.49.

On the ladies' side in the barrel racing, Ashlyn Goven from Rozet had the best time on Saturday in 18.142 while Carter Howell out of Huntley had the #1 time in 18.170. Over in the goat tying, defending national champion Haiden Thompson from Yoder took first on Saturday with a clocking of 6.61. She took 2nd place in Sunday's session in 6.85 with Raelee Caldwell of Gillette taking first in 6.78. In the breakaway roping, It was Ashlyn Goven placing first on Saturday in 2,27 with Thompson 2nd. Then on Sunday, the winner there was Talli Engel of Rozet with a time of 2.55. Finally in the pole bending Wheatland's Rayne Grant placed first on Saturday in 20.278. Ashlyn Goven had a tremendous rodeo with a first-place finish in this event on Sunday in 20.245.

The next high school rodeo will be in Big Piney this weekend. We have more than a few outstanding photographs from Mark Delap from the Wheatland rodeo. Enjoy!

State Tennis Tournament 9-23-24.25, 2021 State Tennis Tournament 9-23-24.25, 2021

Wheatland High School Rodeo 9-24/25-21 Wheatland High School Rodeo 9-24/25-21

