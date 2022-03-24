Hank Williams Jr. just announced his next musical project: a hill country blues album titled Rich White Honky Blues.

The 12-song track list includes a few Williams originals as well as covers of songs by Robert Johnson, Lightinin' Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters and more. Williams recorded Rich White Honky Blues live with an all-star band, produced by Dan Auerbach of the rock duo the Black Keys. It's set for release on June 17.

".44 Special Blues" dropped on Thursday (March 24) alongside the album announcement. It all comes just two days after the country icon's wife of 31 years died. Mary Jane Thomas died in Jupiter, Fla., at age 58 from what the family is describing as a blood clot following a medical procedure. The press release notes that the 2021 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee considered delaying the announcement and release, but he ultimately decided not to because music brings solace.

A band known to fans of North Mississippi juke joint blues recorded the new album with Williams. Kenny Brown, Eric Deaton and Kinney Kimbrough are the core of the band, with the Grammy-winning Auerbach at the helm. Longtime fans who know him as Thunderhead Hawkins will recognize one of the songs in the tracklisting below.

Rich White Honky Blues is Williams' 57th studio album, and first since It's About Time in 2016. It's slated for release via Easy Eye Sound.

Hank Williams Jr., Rich White Honky Blues Track List:

1. ".44 Special Blues"

2. "Georgia Women"

3. "My Starter Won't Start"

4. "Take Out Some Insurance"

5. "Rich White Honky Blues"

6. "Short Haired Woman"

7. "Fireman Ring the Bell"

8. "Rock Me Baby"

9. "I Like It When It's Stormy"

10. "Call Me Thunderhead"

11. "TV Mama"

12. "Jesus Will You Come by Here"