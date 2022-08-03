We are down to our last few weeks of summer and what better way to spend it than going to the Albany County Fair's Family Night?

Let's head down to the County fair for this awesome and free community event.

Bring the whole family, all your friends, and your entire street of neighbors to the annual Family Night at the fair! There will be plenty of activities for children and adults.

Check out some of these fun activities that will be at the event!

Altitude Ice will have a mystery flavor. Correct guesses could WIN a prize!

Build your very own straw rocket with the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium. You could win an awesome STEM kit by participating in the Scavenger Stampede!

Get your face painted at the Mary Kay booth.

Try your aim on 'Pin the Tail on the Donkey' to win a prize from The Laramie Boomerang.

Pence and MacMillan LLC will show or challenge you to you eat a donut without your hands.

There will also be several crafters, vendors, live music, 4H/FFA projects and demonstrations, live radio broadcast, food trucks, Bond's Brewery, games, cow pie bingo, chicken races, goose-chase scavenger hunt, dunk tank, bounce houses, and MANY MORE!

When, where, & how much exactly?

Day: Thursday, August 4

Time: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Venue: Albany County Fairgrounds, 2994 S. 3rd St., Laramie, WY 82070

Price: FREE

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/416368489886439?active_tab=about