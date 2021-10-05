Singer and songwriter Hardy didn't shy away from sharing his opinion on friend and labelmate Morgan Wallen's banning from the 2021 CMA Awards.

"I think it sucks," he says.

Last week, the Country Music Association announced that in addition to prohibiting Wallen from being nominated in artist-focused categories (i.e. Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year), he will not be allowed to attend the show — the Association says he isn't invited.

"Honoring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern told the Los Angeles Times.

Speaking to radio station KASE 101 at ACL Festival on Sunday (Oct. 3), Hardy — who co-wrote Wallen's "More Than My Hometown" and "Sand in My Boots," among others on Wallen's album — stood up for his friend.

"If you’re going to allow the guy to be voted for, and to be able to be nominated, he should at least be invited," the "Give Heaven Some Hell" singer says (per Music Mayhem Magazine).

Hardy is nominated in the New Artist of the Year category for the 2021 CMA Awards, which will air on ABC on Nov. 10.

Wallen hasn't expressed any opinion publicly on the banning, which stems from a winter 2021 incident where he was filmed using the N-word on camera. After the video surfaced, he was removed from all streaming and radio playlists and suspended by his record label. He has since been brought back by nearly all outlets and platforms. "Sand in My Boots" is nearing the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.