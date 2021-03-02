Here Is The Most Popular Drive-Thru in Wyoming

My thinking on this subject definitely shows my age, because my definition of a drive-thru differs a bit from the conventional mode of thinking. Maybe that's why I was somewhat shocked to find out that Starbucks is by far the most popular drive-thru in America.

A recent study conducted by Pentagon Motor Group show the world's most popular drive-thru choices, even breaking it down by individual countries. From the map (shown below), you can see that the Seattle-based coffee chain is the clear the winner for the majority of the United States, including right here in the Cowboy State.

Pentagon Motor Group

Get our free mobile app

Starbucks has the demanding lead, getting the top spot in 45 out of the 50 states. Only Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and surprisingly the coffeehouse's headquarters state of Washington choose other chains. McDonald's was the winner for 4 out of those 5, with Chik-fil-A being the favorite in Florida.

Pentagon also listed the top 10 favorite drive-thru options in the nation:

Starbucks McDonald’s Dunkin’ Donuts Panda Express Subway Panera Dairy Queen Popeyes Taco Bell Chipotle

The most disturbing thing about this study, is that we don't have a Popeyes in Wyoming anymore. Casper had one, but it was very short lived.