TGIF! This Weekend in Cheyenne Features Food, Golf, Music + More

It's Friday - you can celebrate now (or wait until the work day is done. Your choice.) This weekend in Cheyenne features summer staples: golfing, a food truck festival, concerts, and more. There's summer fun for everyone this weekend! So, dive in and forget that the school year and winter are approaching. Enjoy your weekend!

Friday, August 18

Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Quilt Show

Shop beautiful handmade quilts, handcrafted items, and baked goods while enjoying the beauty of the historic First United Methodist Church (constructed in 1890.)

When : 10 a.m.

Vanteslayedit & Pocketbook Prophet @ Fridays on the Plaza

Cheyenne locals bring their signature hip-hop style to the Fridays on the Plaza stage, fresh from performing at Laramie's 2023 Jubilee Days in July and opening for Ice Cube in April.

When : 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Friday Night Jazz @ Little America

Enjoy smooth jazz from the Jazztet at Little America's Hathaway Lounge.

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Live Music & Dancing at the Bunkhouse

Dance and jam at the Bunkhouse.

When : 7 to 11 p.m.

Josh Roy @ the Outlaw Saloon

Live music and dancing at the Outlaw.

When : 8:30 to 11:45

Saturday, August 19

Cheyenne Farmer's Market

Shop local vendors at the County Fair!

When : 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Yoga @ Catz n Coffee Connections

Start your day at 'Cats on Mats' for a morning of yoga and cute kitties.

When : 10 a.m.

Rolling in Flavors Food Truck Festival

Bring the whole family for a tasty afternoon of food trucks featuring special back-to-school-themed menus and seasonal favorites!

When : 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South High School Stampede

Celebrate your #SouthHighPride and the start of the school year with South High Bison Athletics. Bring the kids, snag a free t-shirt, and enjoy an afternoon of #BisonPride.

When : 11 a.m.

WY Pop-Up Market @ the Depot

Shop locally-made wares at the Depot Plaza.

When : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Head to Toe Wellness Show @ Pointe Frontier

Discover the wellness options around Cheyenne - and visit with Pointe Frontier Residents while you're there.

When : 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday STEAM: Kool-Aid Eruptions @ the Library

Learn about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) with crafts, games, and snacks at the Laramie County Library.

When : 2:30 p.m.

Artist Campout @ Curt Gowdy

Let nature inspire you at Curt Gowdy State Park. Camp out with fellow artists, enjoy workshops, s'mores, and the beauty of Wyoming!

When : 3 p.m. Check-In on Saturday, August 19 to 11 a.m. Sunday, August 20

Cars, Cigars, & Guitars Under the Stars

Enjoy an evening of stunning cars, cigars, live music, and delicious food. The event raises funds for several charitable initiatives in Cheyenne.

When : 3 p.m.

Josh Roy @ the Outlaw Saloon

Live music and dancing at the Outlaw.

When : 8:30 to 11:45

Hannah Dasher @ the Lincoln

Hannah Dasher has written music for knock-out country singers like Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson! Now, she's bringing her unique sound to the Lincoln Theatre. Dasher is one of CMT's Next Women of Country, bringing high energy to her performances.

When : 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

We Got Your Back - Free School Supplies Event @ the YMCA

Free backpacks, school supplies for K-12 students, activities, pizza, a BBQ, games, and more!

When : 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Postures & Pints @ Blue Raven

Start your Sunday with yoga and beer at Blue Raven Brewery.

When : 11 a.m.

Mini-Golf Tournament @ the Botanic Gardens

Tee up for a fun time at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Enjoy fun golf warmups, snacks, drinks, and more.

When : 1 p.m.

Meditation @ the Hawthorn Tree

Reset from the CFD festivities and prepare for August with a soothing meditation session at the Hawthorn Tree.

When : 2 p.m.

Dog Days of Summer Concert @ Nancy Mockler Dog Park

Dogs...live music...and more dogs! Raise money for the CAS, and enjoy delicious food, entertainment, and more.

When : 5 to 7 p.m.

Josh Roy @ the Outlaw Saloon

Live music and dancing at the Outlaw.

When : 8:30 to 11:45

Find more fun events happening in Cheyenne by visiting Cheyenne.org!

