TGIF! This Weekend in Cheyenne Features Food, Golf, Music + More
It's Friday - you can celebrate now (or wait until the work day is done. Your choice.) This weekend in Cheyenne features summer staples: golfing, a food truck festival, concerts, and more. There's summer fun for everyone this weekend! So, dive in and forget that the school year and winter are approaching. Enjoy your weekend!
Friday, August 18
Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Quilt Show
Shop beautiful handmade quilts, handcrafted items, and baked goods while enjoying the beauty of the historic First United Methodist Church (constructed in 1890.)
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: First United Methodist Church (108 E. 18th St.)
- Cost: $2 adult admission, children free.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Vanteslayedit & Pocketbook Prophet @ Fridays on the Plaza
Cheyenne locals bring their signature hip-hop style to the Fridays on the Plaza stage, fresh from performing at Laramie's 2023 Jubilee Days in July and opening for Ice Cube in April.
- When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Cheyenne Depot Plaza (121 W. 15th St.)
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Info: Click here.
Friday Night Jazz @ Little America
Enjoy smooth jazz from the Jazztet at Little America's Hathaway Lounge.
- When: 6 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Hathaway's Lounge (2800 W. Lincolnway)
- Cost: Varies based on drink orders—two drink minimum.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Live Music & Dancing at the Bunkhouse
Dance and jam at the Bunkhouse.
- When: 7 to 11 p.m.
- Where: Bunkhouse Bar and Grill (1064 Happy Jack Rd)
- Cost: FREE to dance. Food and beverages vary.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Josh Roy @ the Outlaw Saloon
Live music and dancing at the Outlaw.
- When: 8:30 to 11:45
- Where: Outlaw Saloon (312 S. Greeley Ave.)
- Cost: $5 cover
- Additional Info: Click here.
Saturday, August 19
Cheyenne Farmer's Market
Shop local vendors at the County Fair!
- When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Frontier Park Lots B &C (4610 Carey Ave.)
- Cost: Varies. Free entry.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Yoga @ Catz n Coffee Connections
Start your day at 'Cats on Mats' for a morning of yoga and cute kitties.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Catz n Coffee Connections
- Cost: $20 per person
- Additional Info: Click here.
Rolling in Flavors Food Truck Festival
Bring the whole family for a tasty afternoon of food trucks featuring special back-to-school-themed menus and seasonal favorites!
- When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: JC Penny's Parking Lot @ Frontier Mall (1400 Dell Range Blvd.)
- Cost: Varies.
- Additional Info: Click here.
South High School Stampede
Celebrate your #SouthHighPride and the start of the school year with South High Bison Athletics. Bring the kids, snag a free t-shirt, and enjoy an afternoon of #BisonPride.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: South High School (1213 W. Allison Rd.)
- Cost: None listed.
- Additional Info: Click here.
WY Pop-Up Market @ the Depot
Shop locally-made wares at the Depot Plaza.
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Cheyenne Depot Plaza (121 W. 15th St.)
- Cost: Varies.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Head to Toe Wellness Show @ Pointe Frontier
Discover the wellness options around Cheyenne - and visit with Pointe Frontier Residents while you're there.
- When: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Where: Pointe Frontier (1406 Prairie Ave.)
- Cost: FREE entry
- Additional Info: Click here.
Saturday STEAM: Kool-Aid Eruptions @ the Library
Learn about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) with crafts, games, and snacks at the Laramie County Library.
- When: 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave.)
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Info: Click here.
Artist Campout @ Curt Gowdy
Let nature inspire you at Curt Gowdy State Park. Camp out with fellow artists, enjoy workshops, s'mores, and the beauty of Wyoming!
- When: 3 p.m. Check-In on Saturday, August 19 to 11 a.m. Sunday, August 20
- Where: Curt Gowdy (1264 Granite Springs Road)
- Cost: $100
- Additional Info: Click here.
Cars, Cigars, & Guitars Under the Stars
Enjoy an evening of stunning cars, cigars, live music, and delicious food. The event raises funds for several charitable initiatives in Cheyenne.
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Frontier Park Exhibition Hall (1230 W 8th Ave)
- Cost: $100 per person
- Additional Info: Click here.
Josh Roy @ the Outlaw Saloon
Live music and dancing at the Outlaw.
- When: 8:30 to 11:45
- Where: Outlaw Saloon (312 S. Greeley Ave.)
- Cost: $5 cover
- Additional Info: Click here.
Hannah Dasher @ the Lincoln
Hannah Dasher has written music for knock-out country singers like Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson! Now, she's bringing her unique sound to the Lincoln Theatre. Dasher is one of CMT's Next Women of Country, bringing high energy to her performances.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: The Lincoln (1615 Central Ave.)
- Cost: $22
- Additional Info: Click here.
Sunday, August 20
We Got Your Back - Free School Supplies Event @ the YMCA
Free backpacks, school supplies for K-12 students, activities, pizza, a BBQ, games, and more!
- When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: YMCA (1426 E. Lincolnway)
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Info: Click here.
Postures & Pints @ Blue Raven
Start your Sunday with yoga and beer at Blue Raven Brewery.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: Blue Raven Brewery (209 E. 18th St.)
- Cost: $20 - beer included.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Mini-Golf Tournament @ the Botanic Gardens
Tee up for a fun time at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Enjoy fun golf warmups, snacks, drinks, and more.
- When: 1 p.m.
- Where: Cheyenne Botanic Gardens (710 S. Lions Dr.)
- Cost: $30 VIP ticket/$100 twosome team registration
- Additional Info: Click here.
Meditation @ the Hawthorn Tree
Reset from the CFD festivities and prepare for August with a soothing meditation session at the Hawthorn Tree.
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Hawthorn Tree (112 E. 17th St.)
- Cost: $22
- Additional Info: Click here.
Dog Days of Summer Concert @ Nancy Mockler Dog Park
Dogs...live music...and more dogs! Raise money for the CAS, and enjoy delicious food, entertainment, and more.
- When: 5 to 7 p.m.
- Where: Nancy Mockler Dog Park (800 Southwest Dr.)
- Cost: Varies by the vendor. Entry free.
- Additional Info: Click here.
Josh Roy @ the Outlaw Saloon
Live music and dancing at the Outlaw.
- When: 8:30 to 11:45
- Where: Outlaw Saloon (312 S. Greeley Ave.)
- Cost: $5 cover
- Additional Info: Click here.
Find more fun events happening in Cheyenne by visiting Cheyenne.org!