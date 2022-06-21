Highest Average Costs For Homes With a Water View Are in Wyoming!

What?! That's a misprint, right? When people think of the highest costs for homes with a water view, they immediately would think of states on the coast like California, Florida, or perhaps somewhere in the New England States. If nothing else, probably Hawaii, right? Nope! The state with the most expensive average costs for homes with a water view reside in none other than the landlocked Cowboy State, Wyoming!

No one would suspect this! However, it's not as if Wyoming doesn't have great scenery. It also has plenty of expensive real estate that has some amazing views of this scenery. And if that scenery happens to include even a nice view overlooking a body of water, that can only increase that potential value. In almost all cases, yes.

The popular publication, 'Thrillist', published the results of research, provided by American Home Shield, as to what the average cost of homes with a water view in each state and it turns out that Wyoming does in fact have the most expensive homes with water views, on average.

American Home Shield found that the average price for a home with a water view in Wyoming is $2,733,918. That number is higher than the second most in California, which had an average price at $2,359,912. Wyoming has only 1,864 squared kilometers of water-covered land. Despite the fact that a state like Louisiana has more than 12 times that, not to mention the Gulf of Mexico that adds on to it, its average price for this statistic was $443,195. Look at Wyoming being high rollers on the water!

So there it is, Wyoming! Come for the tax break, stay for the most expensive homes in the U.S. with water views! We promise there's a fair share of them in our landlocked state!

