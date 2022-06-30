Historic Cheyenne Hotel Bar & Restaurant Goes Up For Sale

A piece of Cheyenne's downtown nightlife that also remains an important part of its legendary history is up for sale to the public.

The Historic Plains Hotel took to social media today to announce that their bar and restaurant is hitting the open market. The spot is located in the heart of downtown Cheyenne at 1600 Central Ave on the main floor of the hotel, which happens to sit just across the street from the historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

On Thursday (June 30th), The Historic Plains Hotel posted this on their Facebook page:

BAR & RESTAURANT $5000 Month ....... Legacy Opportunity on the CROSSROADS of America to run your own Bar and Restaurant with over 20,000 vehicles per day that drive-by...Do you have the passion and vision to steer a 111-year Hotel's food and Beverage Fine Dining, FUN nightlife, Banquet, room service, and catering operation? Try your expertise in our turnkey Restaurant, nightclub, and banquet halls. The Historic Plains Hotel Qualified Candidates can utilize our RESORT Liquor License allowing food and Beverage service throughout the 110,000 SF premises and offsite!...We are in the heart of historic Cheyenne, Wyoming on the corner of the circa historic 1913 Lincoln Highway and the circa historic 1926 CanAm Highway....Overflowing with legend and lore, perhaps a ghost or two, we're centrally located across from the Civil War era Train Depot and our Old Town Public Square events. $5,000 monthly rent Please call Paul at 641-420-6117 for an appointment.

Here's a glimpse of what is sitting inside the currently closed doors of the bar and restaurant at the Historic Plains Hotel...

As mentioned in the post, those interested at potentially heading up the bar and restaurant in the Historic Plains Hotel in downtown Cheyenne can contact Paul at 641-420-6117. For those interested, here's your chance at being a part of downtown Cheyenne's unique history!

