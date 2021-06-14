Four Hot Springs a Day’s Trips From Laramie

Since the time of the Shoshone and Arapaho, the hot springs at Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis have been a popular destination.

The water, which runs off the mountains at a temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit, has been used for generations as a healing tool. The Shoshone and Arapaho, who believed that the water would make them invincible in battle, have a long history in the area, including Shoshone Chief Washakie who had a bathhouse at the hot springs.

In 1896, Chief Sharp Nose of the Arapaho tribe sold the hot springs to the US. In 1897, the US released a small tract of land to Wyoming, which became the state’s first state park (although it originally started as the Big Horn Hot Springs State Reserve).

If hot springs are not quite your favorite pastime, Hot Springs State Park also has hiking trails and great views of the terraces, which are multi-colored from the mineral-rich water running over them. There are also opportunities for boating, fishing, picnicking, and animal watching with over 20 varieties of animals in the park.