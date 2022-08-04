Celebrate Legacy of Wyoming on August 20

Come down to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this August 20, to celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show. During this three-hour program from 5-7 pm, you will be able to enjoy a dinner served by the Albany County Cattlewomen, meet Cowboy Joe and his handlers, and explore the historic cabins and exhibits. After that, head inside the horse barn to be entertained by “Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo.

Who is "Buffalo Bill"?

“Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo, are award-winning musicians, who do live music performances with exciting Wyoming and Western Songs, Cowboy Poetry, and World-Class Yodeling. Historical paintings and photographs accompany the music, taking the listener on an amazing journey of Wyoming History and our proud alluring culture of The Wild American West.

Video credit: William Boycott

Haven't been to the Wyoming Territorial Prison?

The Wyoming Territorial Prison was built in 1872, making it one of the oldest buildings in Wyoming. It was once used as a federal government prison near Laramie, Wyoming. To make history easier, here's a timeline of what happened to the building:

1872 - 1890: The building operated as a federal penitentiary. 1873: Accepted prisoners. The facility had problems from the outset, caught on fire, and had recurrent jailbreaks. Of the 44 prisoners accepted in the first two years of operation, 11 escaped. 1877: The prison was overcrowded, and due to this, its reputation worsened. The facility became less used, being considered more appropriate for those with light sentences. 1880s: The prison was under capacity, with as few as three prisoners at one time. 1889: A second cellblock was constructed, expanding capacity to 150 and providing a central kitchen, dining hall, guards' rooms, and steam heat. There were at least five cells for female inmates, and several solitary confinement cells.

1890 - 1901: In 1890, when Wyoming became a state, the facility was transferred to Rawlins. The building then operated as a state prison. Butch Cassidy was incarcerated here from 1894-1896. Prisoners were transferred to Rawlins in 1901.

1903: The prison was closed and given to the University of Wyoming. The university operated the property to conduct experiments in livestock breeding until 1989.

1978: Listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

1991: The facility was opened to the public.

2004: Designated as Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site.

Event information

HURRY! The event is only limited to 175 tickets!!!

$20 - Adults

- Adults $12 - Ages 11 and under

**Includes dinner and show**

Proceeds benefit the Wyoming Territorial Park Historic Association

To purchase tickets call 307-745-6161 or come in person to buy your tickets at the Visitor Center.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1460231281132729/?ref=newsfeed