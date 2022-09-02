How excited are you about the long weekend? I know I am ready to just sleep throughout. But I might just have to cut my long-nap, short to get the free shaved ice on Monday.

Wait, free shaved ice? Yeah, keep scrolling!

Friday, September 2

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY)

Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click Here

Historic Downtown Building/Business Walking Tour

Join us for one of Laramie's Walking and Biking Tours!

When: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S 1st St)

Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S 1st St) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Drive in Movie: Back to the Future

Join us for a drive-in-style screening of Back to the Future at Laramie Range Ford!

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 3909 Grand Ave (Laramie, WY 82070)

3909 Grand Ave (Laramie, WY 82070) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Corey Kent at the Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall

Join us for a boot stompin' good time!

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.)

The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.) Cost: $15/person

$15/person More Information: Click Here

Music at the Ruffed Up Duck

Join us for a night of live music from various artists at the Ruffed Up Duck!

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street) Cost: Likely small cash cover at the door. ~$5-10

Likely small cash cover at the door. ~$5-10 More Information: Click Here

Saturday, September 3

UW Cowboy Football vs. University of Tulsa

Join us as we support the UW Cowboys!

When: 1:30 p.m

1:30 p.m Where: 222 N. 22nd Street

222 N. 22nd Street Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click Here

Grammy Nominated Blinddog Smokin'

Join us as grammy nominated Blinddog Smokin' returns to the Bear Bottom Stage! This will be the band's one and only show of the year.

When: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055)

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055) Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click Here

Jonathan Foster at The Great Untamed

Join acoustic singer-songwriter, Jonathan Foster, at one of his tour stops, The Great Untamed!

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: 209 S 3rd Street (Laramie, WY 82072)

209 S 3rd Street (Laramie, WY 82072) More Information: Click Here

Observing Night at S.T.A.R.

The UW Planetarium is opening up its student training and research (S.T.A.R.) Rooftop Observatory!

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.)



University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Monday, September 5

Altitude Ice Free Day

They will be serving free shaved ice until they run out of syrups.

When: 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Where: 208 E McConnell St

208 E McConnell St Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Ranger Talks: Home on the Ranger

Step into the past with a tour around Frontier Town and homestead at the historic site.

When: 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)

Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.) Cost: Adults $9.00; Youth ages 12-17 $4.50; Children 11 and under Free

Adults $9.00; Youth ages 12-17 $4.50; Children 11 and under Free More Information: Click Here