This Weekend in Laramie [Labor Day Edition]
How excited are you about the long weekend? I know I am ready to just sleep throughout. But I might just have to cut my long-nap, short to get the free shaved ice on Monday.
Wait, free shaved ice? Yeah, keep scrolling!
Friday, September 2
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market
Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.
- When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
Historic Downtown Building/Business Walking Tour
Join us for one of Laramie's Walking and Biking Tours!
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S 1st St)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Drive in Movie: Back to the Future
Join us for a drive-in-style screening of Back to the Future at Laramie Range Ford!
- When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: 3909 Grand Ave (Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Corey Kent at the Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall
Join us for a boot stompin' good time!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall (108 S. 2nd St.)
- Cost: $15/person
- More Information: Click Here
Music at the Ruffed Up Duck
Join us for a night of live music from various artists at the Ruffed Up Duck!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- Cost: Likely small cash cover at the door. ~$5-10
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, September 3
UW Cowboy Football vs. University of Tulsa
Join us as we support the UW Cowboys!
- When: 1:30 p.m
- Where: 222 N. 22nd Street
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
Grammy Nominated Blinddog Smokin'
Join us as grammy nominated Blinddog Smokin' returns to the Bear Bottom Stage! This will be the band's one and only show of the year.
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
Jonathan Foster at The Great Untamed
Join acoustic singer-songwriter, Jonathan Foster, at one of his tour stops, The Great Untamed!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 209 S 3rd Street (Laramie, WY 82072)
- More Information: Click Here
Observing Night at S.T.A.R.
The UW Planetarium is opening up its student training and research (S.T.A.R.) Rooftop Observatory!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Monday, September 5
Altitude Ice Free Day
They will be serving free shaved ice until they run out of syrups.
- When: 12 p.m.
- Where: 208 E McConnell St
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Ranger Talks: Home on the Ranger
Step into the past with a tour around Frontier Town and homestead at the historic site.
- When: 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)
- Cost: Adults $9.00; Youth ages 12-17 $4.50; Children 11 and under Free
- More Information: Click Here