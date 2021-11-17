The annual 'Drunkest States in America' list is out so it's time to get nervous, Wyoming! Exactly how much time have you been spending at the bars and breweries around town or just having a cold one or five too many when you're just chillin' at home?

While it would be nice to report this list of the most drunken states all in jest since alcohol can lead to fun times, the CDC would also like to remind everyone that it can lead to some dangerous times as well. They report that excess alcohol abuse leads to about 100,000 deaths every year. Alcohol abuse can take its toll on not only your health, but also families. The research showed which states drink excessively the most, driving deaths involving alcohol, and share of adults that may be in fair or bad health from drinking.

So what state finished at the top the of the list as the drunkest states? That would be Wisconsin as they seem to have a running tab (pun intended) of how many times they will make the top of the list. Our friends at 24/7 Wall St. that listed the study showed some alarming statistics for Wisconsin and they are as follows:

Adults binge or heavy drinking: 27.1%

Driving deaths involving alcohol: 35.7% (fifth highest)

Median household income: $64,168 (21st highest)

Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (12th lowest)

Wisconsin led all states with the highest percentage of adults that binge drink or drink heavily. Overall on the list, finishing behind them was Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota (there's nothing to do there but drink), and our neighbors to the east in Nebraska. Another neighbor just to the south in Colorado finished 12th over on the list. But where did Wyoming finish?

Wyoming is the 19th drunkest state in the U.S. Our statistics aren't exactly the greatest either:

Adults binge or heavy drinking: 20.1%

Driving deaths involving alcohol: 32.8% (10th highest)

Median household income: $65,003 (19th highest)

Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.3% (17th lowest)

Our state's statistics aren't necessarily the greatest either, given that our driving deaths involving alcohol is the 10th highest in the country. That is scary.

We all love to party! It's true, everyone does in their own way. Sometimes for us, we do it out and about at the bars and breweries or we have our own house parties where there's an abundance of alcohol, which is perfectly fine. But when you're there, be sure to order and Uber and Lyft to get where you're going. Your car will be there in the morning and the price of the ride is a lot cheaper than any alternative. Please drink responsibly, Wyoming!

