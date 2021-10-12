I-80 Closed Between Cheyenne and Laramie Due to Winter Conditions
Winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
As of 10:36 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation had no estimate as to when the stretch might reopen.
Westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins is also closed due to winter conditions.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.
