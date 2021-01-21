Information Sought On Wyoming Boy Missing Almost A Month

Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Christmas Day.

Skyler Beltran was reported as a runaway on Dec. 25, 2020. He was last seen in the Skyline Village Apartments in Rock Springs on Dec. 29. Police say they are not sure if he is still in Rock Springs at this point. He is described as being 5'10 and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and ripped style jeans. Anyone with information on Skyler is being asked to call the RSPD Detective Office at 307-352-1575 or to message the Rock Springs Police Facebook Page.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

