$20,000 Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Rawlins

One lucky Mega Millions ticket was sold today (January 20th, 2021), in Rawlins.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page shared a graphic along with a message that read:

Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket in Rawlins? Well you may want to check those numbers out because someone won $20,000! 😮

In addition to this week's second chance drawings, the jackpots to your favorite games are continuing to rise. The Cowboy Draw jackpot is at an estimated $785,000. The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $970 million. The Powerball is estimated at $730 million.

Although no one hit the Cowboy Draw jackpot on Monday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

  • 16 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers
  • 402 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers
  • 5006 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 12, 18, 25, 28 and 40.

The next drawing is Thursday, January 21st, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.

