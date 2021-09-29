What's the most expensive home you can get in Cheyenne that actually has Cheyenne in its address? This. It's a jaw-dropping home that overlooks Curt Gowdy State Park.

As of just a few months ago, the most expensive home in Cheyenne was around $1.4 million dollars. This recently listed estate beats it by a few hundred thousand dollars. It's 323 Happy Jack Road in Cheyenne. Sure, technically, it's way west Cheyenne, but it still has the city in its address so it qualifies for the honor.

What makes it special? The answer: a lot of things not the least of which is a view overlooking Curt Gowdy State Park. See for yourself.

Cheyenne's Most Expensive Home Overlooks Curt Gowdy State Park

The Realtor listing mentions some of the high points of the estate:

A rare opportunity to own an incredible estate overlooking beautiful Granite Reservoir & Wyoming's gorgeous Curt Gowdy State Park. Beautifully designed Sprawling custom built ranch that takes advantage of the amazing location and extraordinary views. Every room is spacious, inviting and welcomes the incredible views in! Perfect full walk-out basement with patios and deck areas.21x16 fully enclosed sun room with hot tub. 48x34 shop with radiant ceiling heat. Loafing shed 25x25.

What makes it the most expensive currently available in Cheyenne? A current asking price of $1,600,000. I'm no expert on property values or determining if a home is worth that kind of money. All I can say is that if you have a bedroom that opens to a deck that has views of Curt Gowdy State Park, you must be living right.

ALSO: PEEK INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION