Well, that didn't take long. If you were looking to get your hands on a pair of tickets to see Garth Brooks at Cheyenne Frontier Days, you're already too late. It's not like the old days of being able to camp out for seats. Tons of internet bots are out to get all of us and resell the ticket for way more than what the face value was. Kind of makes you wish scalpers were still in line with you.

I know, it's kind of a bummer, if you were REALLY excited for the show. This was also the type of show that we could have nightly and still sell out. If you want to check out any of the other shows, however, you can still get tickets. Which, honestly, the lineup for this year is incredible, so a big shout out to CFD.

If you're wondering, a lot of the tickets are up for resale on sites like Vivid Seats where tickets are going for around $250 a pop. Stubhub isn't any better with tickets soring to $289 per ticket. So if you want to pay for a bot's tickets, you're in luck. I also wouldn't blame you, it's Garth Brooks. This is going to be the show of shows for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The silver lining if you were wanting to go to the 7 other shows, they have tickets left. Hopefully you logged on there when they went on sale while everyone else was stuck in the Garth line and got the seats you wanted. You can see the rest of the shows here.

Maybe Chris Gains will do a surprise show.