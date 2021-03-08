Is Cheyenne One of the Happiest Cities in the Country?

Wherever you happen to be living, the most important thing is to make sure you are happy with where you're at. A recent ranking of the happiest cities in America was released and given where Cheyenne, WY shows up on the list, we seem to be reasonably content.

WalletHub has released a list of the happiest cities in the country. In their research, they listed where each city ranked in terms of happiness out of the 180 biggest cities in the country. Given what has happened in the past year, it's especially important now more than ever to be somewhere that you can achieve a great deal of happiness. In Cheyenne, WY, it seems that we're relatively happy seeing that we were ranked 78th overall on the list.

That seems like a pretty reasonable spot to land given the number of cities we finished ahead of on the list. Casper, WY was one of them as they finished 96th overall. But Cheyenne also finished ahead of cities like Nashville, TN (81st), Chicago, IL (84th), Tampa, FL (86th), Atlanta, GA (90th), and Los Angeles, CA (99th).

As for how the rankings were determined, there were a number of factors such as depression rate, income-growth rate, and average leisure time spent per day, among others. When it comes to 'income & employment', Cheyenne finished 9th overall which certainly helped its standing. Cheyenne also has the lowest average commute time of any city at 14.30 minutes per commute. That is nearly three times less than that of New York City, which had the worst at 41.5 minutes. Think about that the next time you're at a stoplight during rush hour on Dell Range.

As for the cities that finished at the top of the list, the top three were Fremont, CA, Bismarck, ND, and Fargo, ND. I have lived in both Bismarck and Fargo before and I can tell you the people in Bismarck are extremely happy. However, Fargo, not nearly as much. There are some that are reasonably happy, but for others, they're likely just pretending. As for all other cities on the list and their rankings, you can check out the map below and see for yourself.

