Ivinson Memorial Hospital West Entrance Now Open

On Monday, April 25, Laramie's Ivinson Memorial Hospital announced that its West Entrance has reopened for public use. The announcement comes as another welcome reminder that things are returning to normal after COVID-19 altered how hospitals across the state had to operate.

From the West Entrance, Laramie residents can once again access the Mountain View Cafe, a popular lunch spot for folks who work in or near the hospital. Additionally, visitors can now access the Pinecone Gift shop from the West Entrance, as well as the hospital's medical records and business offices.

The Ivinson West Entrance is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. The hospital also announced that masks are still required to utilize the entrance and while in the hospital.

For more information on Invinson Memorial Hospital's hours, entrances, and operations, click here.