James Gunn to Take Over DC Films and TV

Just a few hours ago, Marvel released the trailer for one of two projects they have in the next year directed by James Gunn, who has been in charge of their Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since 2014. But it appears that Gunn will be done with Marvel after that, at least for a while, as he is now transitioning to becoming one of the co-chairs and co-CEOs of the division within Warner Bros. dedicated to make movies and shows based on DC Comics.

The surprising news — Gunn will direct what’s likely Marvel’s biggest film next year, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters —caps off weeks and weeks of searching for someone to lead the DC movie and television group within Warner Bros. Discovery. (Rumors over the summer had The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin in line to become the head of DC, but he never officially took the job.) Gunn will share the responsibilities for Warner Bros.’ DC output with producer Peter Safran, who has produced recent DC projects like Aquaman, Shazam! and Gunn’s own The Suicide Squad.

Here was Gunn and Safran’s joint statement on the news:

We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.

Suicide Squad 2 Warner Bros. loading...

On Twitter, Gunn shared a copy of a news report on his hiring with the caption “Accurate. So pleased to be here.”

In addition to The Suicide Squad, Gunn has already made a DC show for HBO Max, Peacemaker. According to THR, Gunn will be in charge of “the creative side” of DC, while Safran “will focus on the business and production side of things.” Both will also direct and produce their own movies as well.

Time will tell exactly what happens from this point forward, but this is potentially enormous news for DC fans. Gunn and Safran will be the ones to determine who DC movies get made next — whether that’s a new Superman movie with Henry Cavill or even a Justice League versus Justice Society film.

