Jana Kramer Has a New Man in Her Life

Jana Kramer stopped just short of saying she's dating someone new amid divorce proceedings from Mike Caussin. She also stopped far short of saying she's not.

Officially, Kramer is in an "entanglement" with former Bachelorette contestant and podcast host Graham Bunn. Talking to E!'s Daily Pop, she reveals that they have been friends for years, indicating that they met when Bunn worked at a radio station.

Host Justin Sylvester suggested they were in an "entanglement," and Kramer agreed. "We're dancing the line of friends. We're dancing the line and I am happy," she says.

What does that mean, exactly?

Photos from US Weekly show they're spending time at Kramer's home, as both were spotted lounging on this couch:

The U.S. Sun has the most entangling pictures, however. Find the friendly couple walking hand in hand, or arm in arm, or hand on shoulder, or hand on rear. There's a lot of contact and smiles from Kramer and Bunn, who also hosts the Country Shine podcast.

Neither side has evidence of one another on their personal Instagram pages at present. Bunn's is a potpourri of ideas and tributes, while Kramer focuses on the three Bs: her babies, brand and (recently enhanced) bust.

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April, accusing him of adultery in divorce papers. It's the second time they've split, but treatment and counseling allowed them to reconcile after a 2016 separation. The pair have two children together and will split custody. People reports that the 37-year-old Kramer will pay more than $500,000 to 34-year-old Caussin to settle the divorce. She's keeping the house.

Prior to hosting Country Shine, Bunn, 42, was the morning radio host at KKGO in Los Angeles and a star on several Bachelor franchise shows. He also hosted USA's Real Country reality show in 2018.

See Country Music's Shortest Marriages, Including Jana Kramer: