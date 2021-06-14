Toby Keith Reveals 2021 Country Comes to Town Tour Dates
Toby Keith has announced an aggressive touring schedule for summer and fall 2021. The singer and songwriter's Country Comes to Town Tour has been expanded into mid-October, with a singular date in December to cap his year.
While Keith has played several shows in 2021 already, a note about his upcoming tour dates doubles down on his commitment to returning to the stage this year — something that hasn't been a given for all artists. Of the 25 dates listed below, several are fair and festival shows, but many are more traditional headlining stops. The bulk of the stops are in the Northeast and Midwest, but he'll also visit Oregon, Nevada, Arizona and Louisiana before finishing his year in Florida.
The name of the tour stems from his Top 5 from 2000, "Country Comes to Town." The song is found on his How Do You Like Me Now?! album. No dedicated tour openers have been announced for these shows, most of which are already on sale.
On Monday, Keith shared that is was part of a new song by Brantley Gilbert. "The Worst Country Song of All Time" with Keith, Gilbert and Hardy will be available on Friday (June 18).
Toby Keith's Country Comes to Town Tour:
June 20 — Prescott, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center
June 25 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam
June 26 — North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days
July 10 — Pendleton, Ore. @ Pendleton Whisky Music Festival
July 15 — LaPorte, Ind. @ LaPorte County Fair
July 17 — Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park
July 30 — Utica, N.Y. @ Adirondack Bank Center
July 31 — Big Flats, N.Y. @ Summer Stage at Tag's
Aug. 1 — Middletown, N.Y. @ Orange Motorsports and Ent.
Aug. 8 — Jackson, Mich. @ Jackson County Fair
Aug. 13 — Arcadia, Wisc. @ Ashley for the Arts
Aug. 14 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena
Aug. 15 — Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair
Sept. 2 — Allentown, Pa. @ The Great Allentown Fair
Sept. 3 — Unacasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun
Sept. 4 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion/Meadowbrook
Sept. 5 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Sept. 10 — Fort Polk, La. @ Freedom Fest
Sept. 18 — Sparks, Nev. @ Nugget Event Center
Oct. 14 — Coralville, Iowa @ Xtream Arena
Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ InTrust Bank Arena
Oct. 16 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center
Oct. 17 — Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center
Oct. 23 — Laughlin, Nev. @ Laughlin Event Center
Dec. 3 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena