Toby Keith has announced an aggressive touring schedule for summer and fall 2021. The singer and songwriter's Country Comes to Town Tour has been expanded into mid-October, with a singular date in December to cap his year.

While Keith has played several shows in 2021 already, a note about his upcoming tour dates doubles down on his commitment to returning to the stage this year — something that hasn't been a given for all artists. Of the 25 dates listed below, several are fair and festival shows, but many are more traditional headlining stops. The bulk of the stops are in the Northeast and Midwest, but he'll also visit Oregon, Nevada, Arizona and Louisiana before finishing his year in Florida.

The name of the tour stems from his Top 5 from 2000, "Country Comes to Town." The song is found on his How Do You Like Me Now?! album. No dedicated tour openers have been announced for these shows, most of which are already on sale.

On Monday, Keith shared that is was part of a new song by Brantley Gilbert. "The Worst Country Song of All Time" with Keith, Gilbert and Hardy will be available on Friday (June 18).

Toby Keith's Country Comes to Town Tour:

June 20 — Prescott, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

June 25 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam

June 26 — North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days

July 10 — Pendleton, Ore. @ Pendleton Whisky Music Festival

July 15 — LaPorte, Ind. @ LaPorte County Fair

July 17 — Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park

July 30 — Utica, N.Y. @ Adirondack Bank Center

July 31 — Big Flats, N.Y. @ Summer Stage at Tag's

Aug. 1 — Middletown, N.Y. @ Orange Motorsports and Ent.

Aug. 8 — Jackson, Mich. @ Jackson County Fair

Aug. 13 — Arcadia, Wisc. @ Ashley for the Arts

Aug. 14 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

Aug. 15 — Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair

Sept. 2 — Allentown, Pa. @ The Great Allentown Fair

Sept. 3 — Unacasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun

Sept. 4 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion/Meadowbrook

Sept. 5 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Sept. 10 — Fort Polk, La. @ Freedom Fest

Sept. 18 — Sparks, Nev. @ Nugget Event Center

Oct. 14 — Coralville, Iowa @ Xtream Arena

Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ InTrust Bank Arena

Oct. 16 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center

Oct. 17 — Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center

Oct. 23 — Laughlin, Nev. @ Laughlin Event Center

Dec. 3 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena