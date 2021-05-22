Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, was recently subject to rumors that she was involved in filming a Real Housewives of Nashville reality show — which turned out to be unfounded. In a new interview, the country superstar says he wouldn't be interested in pursuing an opportunity like that if it did arise.

"Obviously, we've been approached about multiple things in the past like that and, you know, even before that show," Aldean says in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "And I think for us, you kind of look at a lot of reality TV and it's good for the viewer because it's a lot of drama and things like that. But, you know, when it's your household, you don't really want to be a part of that stuff."

Rumors about Brittany Aldean's alleged involvement with a Nashville-based reality show began to swirl online in early April when Jana Kramer teased that she'd been filming on a new project after admitting that she previously auditioned for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Several other people rumored to be involved with a possible show also shared glimpses into something they were filming online. Kramer later clarified that she and her now-estranged husband, Mike Caussin, had been filming something else for a possible reality show about their marriage.

Brittany Aldean turned to Instagram Stories on April 12 to deny the rumors of her involvement with amusement.

“I’ve read a lot of things about myself over all these years," she stated. "One being that I am a conspiracy theorist. Another being that me and Jason have marital issues ... and now, apparently, I’m on the Real Housewives of Nashville."

“You’re on the Real Housewives of Nashville?" her husband asked with feigned surprise. "Since when?" he continued before dismissing the rumors by scoffing, "Fake news."

“Apparently, it's new. It was apparently filming going on that I am unaware of," she replied sarcastically before saying, "Fake news strikes again."

