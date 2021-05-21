Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Song on the Radio in May 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

Live country music is back, and country radio is heating up with a ton of new songs hitting the airwaves. We are starting to round the corner of spring and heading into summer, which I think is the best season to enjoy country music.

Some of the newest songs released to country radio are:

Lady A, “Like a Lady: A powerful female anthem about stepping out to a bar and feeling confident and ready to break a heart or two. I think with bars and places starting to open back up, this song will make a great addition to playlists across America.

”Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”: A sad, but happy song. Let me explain. It's about reminiscing about a short-lived, but great relationship and wishing it was longer, but appreciating that it even happened. A story I think most of us can relate to, for sure.

Chris Lane, “Fill Them Boots”: A clever song about swooping in when a girl is heartbroken and offering your shoulder for her to cry on, but also wanting to be the next one she dates. The subject of it kind of reminds me of "Singles You Up" by Jordan Davis. I love this song and I'm a big Chris Lane fan as well.

There are more songs that have been released to country radio in May 2021, and they include:

Brett Young “Not Yet”

Brothers Osborne, “I’m Not for Everyone”

Cassadee Pope With Lindsay Ell, Karen Fairchild, “What the Stars See”

Chris Stapleton "You Should Probably Leave"

Joe Nichols, “Home Run”

Kip Moore, “Good Life”

Laine Hardy, “Memorize You”

Luke Bryan, “Waves”

Michael Ray, “Picture”

Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Tyler Rich, “Better Than You’re Used To”

Walker Hayes With Jake Owen, “Country Stuff”

What's your favorite new song on the radio in May 2021?

