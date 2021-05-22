The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong winds, hail up to ping-pong ball size, and even a brief, weak tornado are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today (May 22) and especially tomorrow.

The agency issued this weather statement on Saturday morning:

Today :

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible along a central/east Laramie County line eastward to Banner County to Morrill County Nebraska and south, including Kimball and Cheyenne Counties. Storms will develop in CO and move north into the region. Storms will likely struggle north of this outlined area due to low clouds and cool temperatures.

Main Hazards in referenced area:

Hail: Pea to Quarter with max size to ping-pong

Wind: 40-60 mph wind gusts

Tornado: Brief and weak tornado can not be ruled out

Timing: 2/3pm - 9/10pm



Sunday : There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) and a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5)

Initial scattered storms along the I25 corridor will likely grow into a line of thunderstorms in far east Wyoming and move east into the Nebraska Panhandle. Some bowing storm segments along the line could be strong to severe in some locations.

Main Hazards in referenced area: Wind: 60-70 mph straight-line wind gusts Hail: Pea to Quarter with max ping-pong size Tornado: Brief and weak tornado embedded within the line can't be fully ruled out in north Nebraska Panhandle. Tornado risk is limited in WY and south NE Panhandle.

Timing: 1pm in WY to 7pm clearing the NE Panhandle to the east. See inserted model of possible storm evolution from 6am Sunday - 12am Monday night.

See attached graphic for today.

Note: Model solutions/details can change but confidence is moderate/high in a line of storms forming tomorrow.