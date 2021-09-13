Jeff Bridges’ Cancer Is In Remission

Jeff Bridges posted a very encouraging update to his personal website after an extremely challenging year. Back in October of 2020, Bridges revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, forcing him to leave production of his upcoming television series The Old Man.

Today, Bridges left a long post on his official site revealing that almost one year later, his cancer is now in remission. “The 9” x 12” mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” he wrote.

That’s good news, but it’s not even the only health trouble Bridges has had in the last 12 months. “Covid,” Bridges added, “kicked my ass pretty good.”

He continued:

I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with Long Haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement. I’ve been working with a great therapist, Zack Wermers. We’ve been concentrating on getting me off of the oxygen assistance, which until recently I’ve been needing to walk around. The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader.

Bridges first revealed his Covid diagnosis back in March, which he said he contracted after an exposure at the facility where he was being treated for his cancer. While Bridges’ wife also got sick, she was only in the hospital for five days; Bridges wound up in the hospital for five weeks. “My dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake,” Bridges wrote in March.

Thankfully, Bridges recovered enough to walk his daughter down the aisle at her recent wedding, and even participate in a traditional father-daughter dance. Next up, getting back to work on The Old Man. “I’m excited,” Bridges says.

What a relief! It’s great to hear Bridges is on the road to recovery. We are not prepared to live in a universe without The Dude (and, hopefully soon, the Old Man).

