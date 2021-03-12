Jim Cantore is in Colorado for Now Named Winter Storm Xylia

The upcoming snowstorm that is set to impact much of the Front Range of Colorado now has an official name. Xylia. Winter Storm Xylia has the potential to be a historic storm for Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska. As of Friday, more than 150 flights have been canceled according to the Weather Channel.

Get our free mobile app

This storm appears to be serious enough for one infamous man to make the trip to Colorado for the storm. That man's name is Jim Cantore. If you have ever watched hurricane coverage, you about Jim Cantore.

Getty Images

Now I am sure that a snowstorm isn't as intense as a Category 4 hurricane, but if Jim is here, I would have to say there is something going on with winter storm Xylia. This is shaping up to be quite an interesting ride for a snowstorm. We'll all have to wait it out to see how much snow we actually get.

Source: The Weather Channel

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.