PODCAST: How about them Cowgirls?

CHEYENNE -- How about them Wyoming Cowgirls?

Gerald Mattinson's group punched its ticket to the second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history after a 59-56 victory over Fresno State Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

This is the first conference tournament title trophy to go in the Cowgirls' trophy case in Laramie.

Now, we wait for "Selection Monday" to see who and where Wyoming will play in Texas during the opening round of March Madness.

Hear what Mattinson had to say about the Cowgirls' four-game run through the league tournament.

We are also talking men's hoops.

Jeff Linder's young Cowboys gave top-ranked San Diego State all they could handle in the quarterfinals Thursday. In the end, the No. 19 Aztecs made plays. UW didn't. The Cowboys fell, 69-66.

Jared Newland joins the show this week to chat about the masterful coaching job Linder did, completely changing the game plan against the Aztecs in comparison to the 111-point offensive outburst the day prior against San Jose State.

We discuss the bright future of this program and the players who could make Wyoming into a real contender in this league as soon as next March.

Hear what Linder and Xavier DuSell had to say about the Pokes' near-upset and what to expect next fall with this entire roster returning.

UW track, volleyball, soccer, tennis and wrestling are still going on.

Mark Branch's Cowboys are sending seven grapplers to the NCAA Tournament next week in St. Louis. That is the most in program history.

