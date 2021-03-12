LIST: Delays and Closures Begin Due to Incoming Snowstorm

The following delays and closures have been announced in anticipation of this weekend's historic snowstorm:

Cheyenne VA Delays Start on Monday Due to Snow

CHEYENNE, Wyo.— The Cheyenne VA Medical Center and VA clinics in Fort Collins and Loveland will be delaying their facility opening time on Monday, March 15, for all face-to-face appointments due to the impending snow storm. Facilities are tentatively scheduled to reopen at noon on Monday.

The medical center emergency department will remain open for emergency services, and Veterans scheduled for telephone appointments and VA Video Connect appointments will continue as scheduled.

“Safety for our Veterans and staff remain our number one priority,” said Paul Roberts, medical center director. “As conditions change, we will continue to update our webpage, social media outlets, and email distribution lists.”

The Cheyenne VA webpage is www.cheyenne.va.gov. Individuals can also subscribe to the VA email distribution list by emailing Samuel.House2@va.gov.

LCCC weekend campus closure

CHEYENNE — In anticipation of significant snowfall and high winds LCCC will be closed on Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14, this includes both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses. All classes and events are canceled.

For updated information, visit lccc.wy.edu or LCCC’s social media pages. Information may also be available on local radio stations and news channels. At this time, classes are anticipated to resume as usual on Monday.