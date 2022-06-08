Here’s How You Can Join the Laramie Jubilee Days Parade

Jubilee Days are just around the corner, and yeah, I'm getting super excited. The array of entertainment and activities for this year looks like a blast (seriously, check it out here.) Alongside the PRCA rodeo, carnival games, and live music, there's one event that residents and visitors always look forward to: The Laramie Jubilee Days Parade! And I have important news regarding the beloved march through historic Downtown Laramie...But first, here's a bit of info about the parade!

The first Jubilee Days parade took place on July 10, 1940, to commemorate Wyoming's 50th anniversary of statehood. The event was originally part of Laramie's "Equality Days," which eventually transformed into the Jubilee Days we now know and love. The parade features rodeo royalty, themed floats, local businesses, marching bands, and more.

Now, onto my important announcement. Parade applications are now open! If you've ever dreamed of hosting a float in the Jubilee Days parade, you can.

Parade Entry Information

Applications for parade entries are due on July 5 by 5:00 p.m., and there's a small fee for participating. This year's parade theme is "Wyoming's National Treasures." Think Yellowstone, Devil's Towers, and maybe even Josh Allen (just kidding, but we do love him here in Wyoming!)

This year, the parade has several award categories that participants can win, including "Best Costume," "Best Decorated Horse," "Best Themed Entry," "Most Original," and more.

Previous parades have seen roller skating squads, Cowboy Joe floats, go-karts, and of course, a whole lot of horses. Check out a glimpse of the 1941 Jubilee Days parade below, courtesy of the American Heritage Center, for inspiration!

For more information on the Laramie Jubilee Days parade, including applications and the parade route, click here.